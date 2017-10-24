Former Christian Magistrate Loses Case over Gay Adoption

A Christian magistrate (judge) in England will not be reinstated after being fired for comments he made on same-sex adoption, the BBC reported.

Richard Page, 71, filed a discrimination claim with the National Health Service after he was removed as a magistrate and suspended as trust director with the Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust (KMPT).

In 2014, Page ruled against a gay couple's adoption bid.

The former magistrate disagreed with placing a child for adoption with same-sex parents. He said it was better for a man and woman to adopt.



"My responsibility as a magistrate, as I saw it, was to do what I considered best for the child," he said during a BBC television interview.

Other magistrates claimed he was "biased against same-sex couples, bringing the magistracy into disrepute." They said he was swayed by his Christian beliefs rather than the evidence.



He was later removed from office. According to KMPT Chairman Andrew Ling, his comments would have a major impact on LGBT staff and patients.

Page appealed to an employment tribunal, claiming discrimination, vilification, and harassment against the NHS Trust Development Authority for his Christian beliefs.

The court ruled against him.

Page said he is disappointed with the ruling and plans to appeal it.