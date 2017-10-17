US Military Kills Dozens of ISIS Terrorists in Yemen

Dozens of ISIS terrorists were killed by US forces in Yemen on Monday.

The Pentagon says air strikes targeted two camps and disrupted the training of new Islamic State fighters.

They were being trained to conduct attacks using AK-47s, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

The attack was approved under existing counterterrorism authorities.

While the US military has no combat troops in Yemen, it has conducted numerous airstrikes to against al Qaeda fighters and other terrorists there in the Arabian Peninsula.

Yemen fell into chaos following a so-called "Arab Spring" uprising in 2011 when Islamic extremists rallied to try to take over the country.

Al Qaeda and ISIS have taken advantage of the security breakdown to seize territory and find safe havens there.