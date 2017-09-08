Category 4 Hurricane Jose Takes Direct Aim at Irma's Victims, but Here's the Good News

Hurricane Jose has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane out in the Atlantic, and it's on a path that could strike islands still reeling from Hurricane Irma.

As Jose approaches the Leeward islands, tropical storm warnings are now in effect for recently ravaged Caribbean islands.

Jose has 150 mph winds that could punish some of the devastated areas like Antigua and Barbuda all over again.

"I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to know that further damage is imminent," said Inspector Frankie Thomas of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

Thousands of tourists were still trapped on St. Martin, St. Barts, and the Virgin Islands in the path of Jose, which could strike as early as Saturday.

"It's insult added to injury definitely, but nothing compared to what they already went through," said Jeff Masters of the private forecasting service Weather Underground. "It's going to hamper relief efforts, so that's a big deal."

But the good news for the United States and many other Caribbean islands is that the National Hurricane Center shows Jose will likely head back out to sea on Monday.



