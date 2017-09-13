Catholic Priest Kidnapped by Islamic Militants is Free

An Indian Catholic priest who was kidnapped by militants 18 months ago from a home for senior citizens in Yemen has been rescued.

India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter that Tom Uzhunnalil had been rescued.

Uzhunnalil had worked for more than four years as a chaplain at the home in Aden in southern Yemen established by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.

He was abducted by militants in March 2016 when they attacked the home, killing 16 people, including four nuns. The militants also destroyed the chapel and the center.

"Our prayers were finally heard. We thank all who stood with us in trying times," the Hindustan Times newspaper quoted the priest's older brother, Mathew, as saying.

Swaraj said Uzhunnalil is expected to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican.