Four American Tourists Hospitalized After Acid Attack in France

09-17-2017

Four American women, all in their 20’s, have been injured in an acid attack in France.   Two are being treated for injuries to the face while the others are being treated for shock.

The attack took place a train station in Marseille.

The attacker, a 41- year old woman, has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Marseille prosecutor said the attacker did not yell anything indicating the assault was religiously motivated, although it's still early in the investigation.

This is a developing story. 

