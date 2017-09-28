Is Pastor Andrew Brunson a Hostage of Turkey?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seemed to indicate that jailed American pastor Andrew Brunson will only be released when Washington gives Turkey a Muslim cleric living in the U.S. who is Erdogan's rival.

Speaking at a police academy graduation ceremony in Ankara on Thursday, Erodgan said, "..they (the U.S.) get up and say...'Give us so and so cleric,'" in reference to Pastor Brunson.

Erdogan then brought up Pennsylvania-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, saying: "You have a cleric there. You give him to us and we'll give you this one."

Turkey has been seeking the extradition of Gulen, who was once Erodgan's ally, and whose supporters have been blamed for trying to overthrow Erdogan's government last year.

Gulen has denied any role in the coup attempt.

Brunson, who pastored a Presbyterian fellowship in the coastal town of Izmir, has been held since October last year. He's been charged with espionage, acquiring secret political and military information, attempting to destroy constitutional order and overthrowing the Turkish parliament, in addition to alleged "membership in an armed terroristic organization."

Despite personal requests from President Trump and Vice President Pence, the government has refused to release him.