N Korea Compares President Trump's UN Speech to 'a Dog Barking'

North Korea is responding to President Donald Trump's debut speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

The president said the U.S. would be forced to "totally destroy" North Korea if continues to provoke America and its allies.

Thehas great strength & patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy #NoKo. pic.twitter.com/P4vAanXvgm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

However, North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York that threat is not going to stop them.

"If they thought they could scare us with the sound of a dog barking, that is a silly dream," he said. "I pity his advisors."

President Trump had made a number of statements on North Korea including a warning that North Korea would be met with "fire and fury" for its threats.

The rogue regime of dictator Kim Jong-Un has responded with weapons tests and other mocking rhetoric.

A top North Korean general called Trump's "fire and fury" threats "a load of nonsense" let out by "a guy bereft of reason."

Experts say North Korea is getting closer to building a nuclear-armed missile capable of hitting the U.S. The regime conducted its sixth nuclear test earlier this month.