Religious Freedom & the 'Rainbow Protection Racket': Australians Voting on Same-Sex Marriage

Australians begin a nationwide vote on same-sex marriage today.

The "postal vote" involves sending ballots to households throughout the country. The process is expected to take two months.

The question on the ballot: "Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?"

The "postal vote" is voluntary and not binding on politicians, but it could lead to greater support in Parliament for legalizing same-sex marriage.

Same-sex marriage advocates opposed the postal vote, saying it's unnecessary.

Traditional marriage supporters say it's important to spark a national debate over the effect that legalizing same-sex marriage will have on freedom of speech and religion.

The Catholic church and groups like "Marriage Australia" are campaigning for a "no" vote to protect religious freedom.

But defenders of biblical marriage are also getting some help from an unlikely source.

Josh Manuatu, the federal vice president of the Young Liberal Movement of Australia, says he is gay, but is opposed to gay marriage.

"Like many gay people, I don't support same sex marriage and will be voting to stick to the status quo," he writes in the Spectator.

He says it's a "lefty lynch mob" that's pushing the world to accept same-sex marriage, calling the Left "a rainbow protection racket."

"There are many reasons to vote no – be it the consequences for freedom of speech and freedom of religion or the fact we'd most likely see a nationwide 'Safe Schools' programme where primary school kids were being taught about gay sex and partaking in transgender role plays instead of learning about our national symbols or the fact that marriage has served us well as a societal institution and the evidence for change is lacking," Manuatu says.

The votes should be tallied by Nov. 15th.