Rep. Clay Higgins: 'I'm Completely in Support of a Preemptive First Strike Against North Korea'

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins supports a "preemptive first strike" against North Korea to stop its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile program.

North Korea claims to have tested an extremely powerful hydrogen bomb over the weekend, and South Korea warns that it sees signs the North will carry out more ballistic missile tests in the near future.

Speaking on CBN's Newswatch by phone Monday, Rep. Higgins said the situation cannot go unchecked.

"I don't think the status quo should be allowed to continue. I don't think we should be reactive, I think we should be proactive," said Higgins, who sits on the Homeland Security Committee in Congress.

Noting that President Trump and the State Department, working with member nations in the region, have put heavy sanctions on North Korea, he suggests that might not be enough to stop the rogue regime.

"I think we should be prepared for a massive and overwhelming conventional strike to stop them from moving further. I'm completely in support of a pre-emptive first strike against North Korea," Higgins said.

