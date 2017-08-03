Tim Tebow's CURE Hospital Gives Little Girl New Start in Life

A little girl's life and limbs are restored thanks to the help of baseball player Tim Tebow's CURE hospital in the Philippines.

Jocy was almost two years old when her life changed forever.

Her family's home in the Philippines suddenly caught fire.

Thankfully she escaped from the fire with her life, but not without sustaining severe burns to her arm and back.

Her parents rushed her to see a doctor but the understaffed and under equipped medics could do little to help.

Eventually the severe burns turned into thick, hardened scars that left Jocy deformed. Her arms and shoulders had morphed into one piece of flesh.

That made it impossible for Jocy to play or go to school.

"For three years she had those arms," her mother, Judith Quitor, said. "I felt really bad because we couldn't pay for the surgery."

"I prayed every night and I prayed she would have surgery, so she could go to school," she added.

A charity worker in their village connected the family to Tim Tebow's CURE hospital in Davao City.

"She has a very complex problem cause you have joints to the fingers to the wrist, elbow to the shoulders all have to be addressed," Dr. Tim Mead, Senior Orthopedic consultant at the hospital, explained before the surgery.

Surgeons took her in and operated to restore the function in her limbs.

Today, Jocy can use both arms and lives a prosperous life.

"Now, I can see Jocy's very happy. She's happy all the time," Judith said.

The Tebow CURE Hospital has provided more than 1,230 life-changing surgeries for Filipino children who could not otherwise afford care.

They work to treat children who come in with conditions like cleft lip, clubfoot, bowed legs, and untreated burns.

Hospital staff also makes it a point to tell the children about Jesus.

"I make it a point that I share the Gospel to them, "Ella Abadesco, CURE Philippine Children's mentor, said. "I tell them Bible stories and I assure them that they are loved by God and God has a wonderful plan for them and that God sent Jesus Christ for them."

The quarterback-turned-baseball player says his ultimate goal is to give children hope.

"We want to fight for kids, like Jocy, who can't fight for themselves. Because every single person is worth it. They are worth love. They are worth us giving what we have for them," Tebow said.

"Ultimately, what is more important? What is going to be bigger? What is going to be better than giving someone hope, and that is what is happening every day at the Tebow CURE Hospital," he added.

The hospital's goal for children is for them to leave both physically and spiritually healed.