Trump Invokes 'the Almighty God Who Made Us All' in UN Push for Freedom

WASHINGTON - President Trump took the America First message that carried him through the election to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

In his first address at the UN, the president reminded fellow leaders that as president, the interests of Americans would supersede all else.

"I was elected, not to take power, but to give power to the American people…our first duty is our people. As president of the United States I will always put Americans first," Trump stated.

"I will always put America first. Just like you, the leaders of your countries, should and always put your countries first," Trump continued.

At the same time, Trump acknowledged the global challenges from "rogue regimes" like North Korea, pointing out their "atrocities," including the imprisonment and ultimate death of US college student Otto Warmbier.

"No one has shown more contempt for other nations and the well-being of their own people than the depraved North Korea," said Trump.



"The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself," Trump said, repeating the term "Rocket Man" a nickname he dubbed for North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

The president was repeating a sentiment from UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who recently told CNN News, "If North Korea keeps on with this reckless behavior, if the United States has to defend itself, or defend its allies in any way, North Korea will be destroyed."



In the past, President Trump has suggested China do more to hamper the growth of the North Korean missile program, but this time he praised their support of UN sanctions.

"I want to thank China and Russia for joining the vote to impose sanctions…but we must do much more," said Trump.

The president also targeted another global nuclear threat: Iran. Trump criticized the Iran-nuclear deal implemented during the Obama administration, saying Iran must stop supporting terrorism.

"That deal is an embarrassment to the United States. I don't think you have heard the last of it," said Trump.



"Iran's government must stop supporting terrorists, begin serving its own people, and respect the sovereign rights of its neighbors," Trump went on to say.



While the president has criticized the UN in the past, he says the amount of money the US contributes would be worth it IF the UN actually accomplished its goals.

One way, said Trump, would be confronting UN countries with "egregious human rights" records.



"We will not lift sanctions on the Cuban government," said Trump adding they need to make reforms first.



He also criticized the oppressive regime of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

"The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implanted," stated Trump.

The president ended his speech offering a renewed hope and mission for the United Nations.

"We will fight together, sacrifice together and stand together for peace, freedom, justice, family, humanity and for the almighty God who made us all," said Trump.