Trump May Close US Embassy in Cuba after Mysterious Injuries to Diplomats

A series of health issues affecting more than 20 U.S. diplomats in Cuba may convince the Trump administration to close the recently reopened embassy in Havana.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the decision is "under evaluation" after a series of unexplained incidents that have harmed the health of American diplomats in Havana.

"We have it under evaluation," Tillerson told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday. "It's a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered. We've brought some of those people home. It's under review."

Among the possibilities being considered by authorities are sonic waves, some type of electromagnetic device.

More than 20 diplomats and their family members have reported symptoms that include concussions, permanent hearing loss, headaches, dizziness, nausea, tinnitus, and diminished ability to concentrate. Diplomats began experiencing the health-related issues in late 2016, with the latest occurrence reported on August 21.

Two Canadian diplomats have reportedly experienced similar symptoms.

The U.S. reopened its Cuban embassy in 2015. The following year, former President Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge in 1928.

Last June, President Trump rolled back some policies enacted by Obama but he stopped short of closing the embassy.

Cuban officials deny any involvement but say they're eager to help the U.S. resolve the matter.