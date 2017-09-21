Trump Announces Chinese Banks to Stop doing Business with North Korea

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday designed to blunt North Korea's nuclear threat, but the big surprise is a new level of cooperation from China.

The president announced Beijing has ordered its banks to stop doing business with North Korea

"The executive order will cut off sources of revenue to develop deadliest weapons known to human kind," said Trump. "The order targets one country and that is North Korea."

South Korea's president and the Japanese prime minister praised Mr. Trump for this move to help target people, companies, banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea.

No response from Pyongyang yet in regards to the new sanctions.