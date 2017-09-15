Why Chinese Colleges are Reaching Out to ORU and What the Christian University Will Do for Them

Oral Roberts University signed historic agreements with two colleges in China. The Chinese schools hope to gain from ORU education in not just academics, but also morality.

"We understand each other's mission and vision," said Wang ChunXu, president of Zhongshan Torch Polytechnic, in a statement. "We want to not only nurture students in academics but also in morals."

"While this first agreement is related to engineering, we believe it is the beginning of many more agreements," he continued.

"We have come to ORU for cooperation and to seek mutual benefits," said Jiang Hong, president of Chongqing City Vocational College, in a statement. "The people of Chongqing are friendly and hospitable and we need to communicate with outsiders about our quest for morality, knowledge, skills and enlightenment."

"This is compatible with ORU's Whole Person Education. Our goals are quite similar," he continued.

ORU strives to educate the whole person - mind, body and spirit - through academics, athletics and Christian training.

Under the agreement with ZSTP, students can attend ORU as international transfer students to receive a Bachelor of Science and Engineering Degree in either Computer or Electronic Engineering. ZSTP will also receive ORU faculty.

"The articulation agreement with Zhongshan Torch Polytechnic will provide our engineering students an unprecedented opportunity to study in China," said Dr. William Wilson, president of ORU.

"ORU is a global University and the agreement with Zhongshan and the educational exchange with Chongqing City Vocational College will allow us to continue that mission, providing our students with unique cultural and educational experiences," he continued.

As part of educational exchange programs with CQCVC beginning next year, ORU and CQCVC will send faculty members and students to each university for two to three weeks.

ORU students will learn about China's history and culture. The Chinese students will learn about American culture and Oklahoma's Native American history. Faculty will receive global teaching experience and will work together on research projects.

ORU has a diverse international student body. The Christian university has 100 nations represented in its student population.