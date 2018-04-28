Displaying 30+ Stories
Associated Press

Alfie Evans, British Toddler at Center of Legal Battle, Dies

04-28-2018
Associated Press
Alfie Evans
Photo Credit: Alfie's Army Official via Facebook

LONDON (AP) - The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.
 
Kate James and Tom Evans said on Facebook that 23-month-old Alfie Evans, who had an incurable degenerative brain condition and was at the center of a legal battle over his treatment, died on Saturday morning.
 
Doctors treating Alfie said further treatment was futile and he should be allowed to die, but his parents - backed by the pope and Christian groups - fought for months to take him to a hospital in Italy so he could be kept on life support.
 
The hospital withdrew Alfie's life support Monday after a series of court rulings sided with doctors.

