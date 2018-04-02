Rebel Army of Islam Flees Syrian Territory, Government Troops Move In

The Army of Islam, the largest rebel group in Syria, is fleeing Eastern Ghouta.

The fighters left the town as part of an evacuation deal that will hand the town to the Syrian government, the state SANA news agency reported.

According to SANA, the Syrian government dispatched more than 50 buses to Douma to take the rebels out. By midday, only a handful had left for the north in three buses.

The government has been trying to reclaim the area after seven years of fighting.

According to CBS News, Douma was one of the earliest centers of the anti-government demonstrations that started in March 2011.

More than 1,500 people have died from the civil war just in the last month.