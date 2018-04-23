'They're Trying to Give Him a Lethal Injection Like They Give Them on Death Row': UK Moves to End Baby Alfie's Life

The nightmare may be coming to a tragic conclusion today for the parents of a toddler on life support in the United Kingdom.

The 23-month-old boy, Alfie Evans, has been fighting for his life while suffering an undiagnosed brain disease.

Alfie's parents, Thomas Evans and Kate James, have been caught in a legal battle with Alder Hey Hospital which wants to withdraw life support from Alfie.

Monday morning, Evans' took to Facebook again in a series of several posts and LIVE videos where he's seen running around the hospital.

"They're trying to give him a lethal injection like they give them on death row," Evans said during the Facebook LIVE. "He's alive, his eyes are wide open."

He says the drug in question is Fentanyl, a synthetic opiod and very powerful anesthetic.

In the videos, protests outside the hospital can be heard with people chanting "Alfie" repeatedly with many commenters taking to the post pleading for Alfie's life making it known that today is the day officials will end his life.

Evans then posted a picture of Alfie awake, writing, "This is Alfie now having cuddle time, how can they do this?"



In February, the High Court ruled that whatever was causing Alfie's condition, the damage to the toddler's brain was so severe that it was in his best interest to be taken off life support.

On Friday, the Supreme Court in the UK denied the latest appeal by the parents.

The couple wanted to take their son to the Vatican's Bambino Gesu pediatric hospital which agreed to continue to Alfie's care, but have been denied the opportunity to do so by UK courts.

One commentor writes, "They are giving him the lethal injection out of fear as they think he might breathe on his own" once they take the life support.

Continuing, "The injection is illegal who authorised this?"

Over the weekend, Alfie's father, Tom, took to Facebook as he continued to plead for his son's life.

He wrote:

"To Her Majesty in Parliament: We the undersigned humbly petition Your Majesty for protection of life and liberty of your 23-months-old subject Alfie Evans. The judges in Your Majesty's Courts have given orders:

* to kill Alfie on an appointed hour at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool by withdrawing his life support;

* for the day and hour of that killing to be kept secret from the public to avoid any protest or hinderance; and

* for Alfie to be detained in Alder Hey until his death - any attempt to release him to be resisted by force, and punished by imprisonment."