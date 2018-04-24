'This Fight Isn't Over': European Leader Calls for Prayer as Baby Alfie Breathes on His Own

The parents of Alfie Evans headed back to court Tuesday for an emergency hearing regarding their right to take him abroad for care after doctors at their hospital in the United Kingdom said his case was worsening and there was no hope for Alfie.

Family member Daniel Evans wrote on Alfie's Facebook page, "At 3:30 pm, we go back to court in Manchester to stand before Justice Hayden, we cannot discuss why there are court proceedings going on until later. Can we all light a candle for Alfie or say a little prayer, as he has been breathing continuously for almost 17 HOURS."

Monday, with the support of the UK court system, Alder Hey Hospital in the United Kingdom removed life support from the toddler who has been fighting an undiagnosed brain disease.

Alfie's father, Tom Evans, has been active on Facebook posting updates and pleading for relief for his son. Monday, concerns rose as Evans said the hospital was going to inject him with a lethal drug, Fentanyl, to end his life.

The "execution" as he called it was halted by Evans' family lawyers and an intervention of the Italian government who granted Alfie citizenship hoping to further the process of Alfie's transfer to an Italian hospital that has already agreed to continue his treatment.

Monday night, as they waited through negotiations, Alfie was struggling to get enough oxygen. Evans posted:

"He's needing oxygen, but the hospital won't give him any. Don't know what really to do. He's losing his color; I mean his fingers (are) going slowly blue, but he's remaining to sustain his life."

Alfie's mother Kate James posted an update early Monday morning writing, "Alfie has been allowed oxygen and water!! How amazing is he. No matter what happens he has already proved these doctors wrong."

Not long after, the European Parliament President Antonio Tajani announced his support for Alfie's transfer.

He said, "The power of love is defeating the cynicism of those who have pulled the plug. All my support to Alfie and his extraordinary parents."

Steven Woolfe, an independent politician and a member of the European Parliament, also took to Facebook in a LIVE video Tuesday to show support for Alfie.

"The state has control of our bodies,

not ourselves, not our parents, not our loved ones."

Woolfe speculated the upcoming emergency court hearing is just another attempt by Alder Hey Hospital to prevent Alfie being taken abroad. He went on to say the hospital has already been proven wrong about Alfie's ability to survive.

"It was very clear in those February documents that they had an assumption that once they withdrew life support, that he would be dead within minutes," Woolfe said. "Well they did so last night, didn't they? And here we are, 18 hours later with Alfie bravely, strongly, with passion breathing on his own."

Woolfe said it's important that people continue to step up and fight for Alfie, adding that his case isn't the first of this kind referencing the case of Charlie Gard and Ashya King .

"They said Ashya was cancerous and had no way of being saved. Well his father fought for him and took him to Spain and guess what? Ashya King is alive and well today following treatment," Woolfe stated.

He continued, "If Alfie Evans can live and breathe on his own for 18 hours then what chance is there for him to be able to do the same as Ashya King?"

Woolfe went on to say at the end of his video that the problem with the whole situation is the view that "the state has control of our bodies, not ourselves, not our parents, not our loved ones."

"This is why its a fight we have to continue. Whatever happens with Alfie there will be other children for sure that the state will want to kill," he continued.

"This fight isn't over. Let's pray for a fair opportunity for Alfie," Wolfe concluded.