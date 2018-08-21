US Deports 95-year-old Nazi War Crimes Suspect to Germany

The White House said the last Nazi war crimes suspect was removed from his New York City home and deported to Germany Monday.

Jakiw Palij, 95, admitted he falsely claimed to be a farmer and factory worker during World War II to gain entry into the United States 25 years ago.

"I never would have received my visa if I told the truth," Palij said. "Everyone lied."

Investigators discovered his name on an old Nazi roster, and a former guard confirmed that he was "living somewhere in America."

The Justice Department reports that Palij was a Nazi concentration camp guard at Trawniki in 1943 when 6,000 prisoners and tens of thousands of other prisoners held in occupied Poland were murdered.

While Palij denied any involvement in war crimes, he did admit to serving in Trawniki.

Palij's citizenship was stripped in 2003 for "participation in acts against Jewish civilians."

President Donald Trump instructed US Ambassador Richard Greneli to make Palij's deportation a "top priority."

And all 29 members of New York's congressional delegation signed a letter last September urging the State Department to deport Palij.