What Ever Happened to Aideen Strandsson: Christian Asylum Seeker Finds True Love While Still in Limbo 

A Iranian Christian, whose possible deportation to Iran by the Swedish government made international headlines, has married.

Aideen Strandsson wed Swedish pastor Cai Berger on July 10th.

Strandsson came to Sweden from Iran in 2014 on a work visa and adopted a Swedish last name. She left Islam and became a Christian in Iran after seeing a video of Muslims stoning a woman to death and then having a dream about Jesus.

When she arrived in Sweden, she requested a public baptism.

Strandsson said, "I wanted to be baptized in public because I want to say I am free, I am Christian and I wanted everyone to know about that."

But the Swedish government decided to deport Strandsson back to Iran where she could face prison, rape and even death.

After CBN News first brought the former Iranian actress's story to the world stage, the government of Hungary offered her asylum, and many people from around the world contacted the Swedish government asking it to reconsider.

But a worldwide outcry over her situation has apparently not changed the Swedish government's decision.

Strandsson's marriage to Berger is legally recognized in Sweden, despite her immigration status. She told CBN News the couple hoped to marry when her case with the Swedish immigration was resolved, but there has still been no word from the government.

The marriage will not have any impact on her immigration case until the couple has been married for two years, according to Swedish law.

Aideen credits CBN's coverage of her story for meeting her husband.