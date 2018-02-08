99.5%: Trump's Pro-life Policy for Foreign Aid Widely Accepted, Doesn't Hurt Women's Healthcare

WASHINGTON, DC – On his first day in office, one of President Donald Trump's first actions was to reinstate the so-called "Mexico City Policy."

That policy bans non-government organizations that receive federal funding from performing abortions or providing education about them.

The move applies to $575 million doled out by the US, but the president also expanded the policy to include nearly $9 billion in funds appropriated for global health assistance through the Department of State, US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Department of Defense.

The expansion, known as the "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance" (PLGHA), has been called "one of the most significant policy initiatives on abortion ever taken by the United States in an area of foreign assistance," by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Critics warned the president's policy would result in a reduction of services for women abroad.

However, a new State Department report shows that's not the case.

In fact, 99.5 percent of organizations are complying with the new policy.

Of 733 contracts awarded, only four organizations declined to sign the president's pro-life policy.

"Only a tiny minority of extreme pro-abortion groups have stubbornly refused to put the well-being of all women ahead of their agenda. The funds they forfeited have gone to worthy providers who respect the life, dignity, and values of women and families worldwide, as well as the will of American taxpayers. We thank President Trump for this life-affirming policy," reads a statement released by the Susan B. Anthony List.

Not all existing agreements the federal government has with aid organizations have come up for renewal, which is when they're required to comply with the new policy, so the compliance rates may change in the future.

Another review of PLGHA will be conducted later this year.