Olympic Cross-Country Skier Reese Hanneman Left His Hometown for Skiing, Found Christ

First time Olympian Reese Hanneman will be competing for the gold in the Men's Cross-Country Skiing event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Fairbanks, Alaska native won his first national title in 2016 when he skied to first place in the 1.5km Freestyle Sprint at the US National Country Championships in Houghton, Michigan.

Hanneman, 29, is a member of the Great Land Christian Church in Anchorage, Alaska. He moved to Anchorage to continue his pursuit of skiing at Alaska Pacific University's Nordic Ski Center.

He first visited the Great Land Christian Church in late 2014, just before his ski season began, and he began to study the Bible.

Shortly after returning to Anchorage for the offseason, he continued to study God's Word and ultimately gave his life to Christ. Reese was baptized in August 2015 and according to Disciples Today website, remains a faithful Christian.

His brother Logan is also on the U.S. Olympic Cross-Country ski team.

Reese recently posted a letter from Vice President Mike Pence to the city of Fairbanks congratulating Logan and Reese for being selected to take part in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

The Hanneman brothers also recently showed off their new Team USA coats on Instagram.

This past Christmas Reese posted a goofy photo while also giving a shout-out to God, saying, "I am constantly humbled, particularly this time of year at Gods blessing’s in my life when I didn’t do anything to deserve any of them."

