Indonesian Christians Whipped in Brutal Islamic Punishment for Playing a Children's Game

Two Christians in Indonesia were publicly whipped on Tuesday for playing a children's entertainment game that allegedly violates Islamic law.

The Daily Mail reports the pair were arrested for playing a game at a children's entertainment complex that lets users exchange coins for prizes or vouchers, including cash.

Indonesian authorities say the game is considered "gambling" which is not allowed under harsh Islamic law, also known as Sharia law.

Banda Aceh is the only province in Indonesia where Sharia law is implemented.

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday to watch the beating, including dozens of tourists from neighboring Malaysia.

They taunted 61-year-old Dahlan Silitonga and 45-year-old Jia Nyuk Hwa as they were whipped repeatedly.

The crowd of spectators shouted, "You are old, show remorse," according to the Daily Mail.

Banda Aceh's Mayor Aminullah Usman said they purposely carry out the punishment in public "so it won't happen again."

The Christians chose to take the beating instead of being prosecuted under the national system and potentially going to jail.