US Pulling Troops from Iraq After Crushing ISIS

The US military is starting to pull American troops from Iraq.

This comes one year after the city of Baghdad declared victory over the Islamic State terrorist group.

Last week, US military spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon told CBN News in a satellite Pentagon briefing that the US-led military coalition's presence in Iraq "will be conditions-based, proportional to the need" and determined "in coordination with the government of Iraq."

Now the US-led coalition and the Iraqi government have agreed to withdraw troops from the country.

Dozens of American soldiers have already been transported from Iraq to Afghanistan on daily flights over the past week.

The US first launched airstrikes against ISIS in Iraq in August 2014 and in the following years closely backed key Iraqi military victories, including the retaking of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Two Iraqi officials told The Associated Press that the US had reached an agreement to draw down its troops in Iraq for the first time since the war against ISIS was launched over three years ago

An AP reporter at the base saw troop movements matching the officials' account.

