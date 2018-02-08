Winter Olympics 2018: What You Need to Know

Team USA is in PyeongChang, South Korea and the 2018 Winter Olympics are underway.

Fans back here in the US watched the first competitive event on Thursday, Feb. 8, a day earlier than the Opening Ceremony which takes place Friday, Feb. 9.

NBC will be airing the ceremony twice – live as it happens at 6 a.m. EST Friday – and during its primetime window of Olympic coverage later that night.

This year there are 244 athletes making up the US Olympic Team, participating in a span of 15 different team and individual events.

Those include: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, snowboard, curling, bobsled, figure skating, hockey, luge, short track, skeleton and speed skating.

There will be more athletes competing in PyeongChang than in any other Winter Games. Organizers say 2,925 athletes from 92 countries are expected to attend.