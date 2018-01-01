10 Americans Killed in Plane Crash: 'We Turn to...the Healer of the Broken-Hearted'

Investigators in Costa Rica are looking into the cause of a plane that crashed on Sunday killing a dozen people onboard.

The charter aircraft crashed in the woods soon after takeoff at noon in the northwest part of the country.

The crash killed 10 American tourists and two local crew-members. Officials say the pilot was described as very experienced.

Five of the Americans killed were a family on vacation – Bruce and Irene Steinberg and their sons Matthew, William and Zachary – from Scarsdale, New York.

A family member of the deceased took to Facebook writing, "We are in utter shock and disbelief right now."

The family was involved in New York's American Jewish Comittee and an organization called Seeds of Peace, which brings teens from international conflict-ridden zones for summper camp.

Rabbi Jonathan Blake of the Westchester Reform Temple where the family attended, posted his condolences in a statement on the Temple's Facebook page.

"In the meantime, we turn to the One whom our tradition calls the Healer of the Broken-hearted, beseeching God to bind the wounds of the afflicted," Blake wrote.