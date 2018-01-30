A 'Troubling' Policy Shift: Gov't Report on Afghanistan Shows Pentagon Blocked Key Data on War

The Defense Department told its inspector general overseeing the reconstruction of Afghanistan to hide what used to be public data on how much of the country is controlled by insurgent groups, according to a new government report.

John Sopko, special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction (SIGAR), called the policy change "troubling for a number of reasons, not least of which is that this is the first time SIGAR has been specifically instructed not to release information marked 'unclassified' to the American taxpayer."

Pentagon officials are calling the data hold "a human error in labeling."

Navy Capt. Tom Gresback, a spokesman for the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, said in a Jan. 30 statement that "it was not the intent of Resolute Support to withhold or classify information which was available in prior reports."

The statement came one day after Sopko stated in its quarterly report that it was told not to release data.

The military also classified information about the size of the Afghan military and police forces.

"The department continues to work with SIGAR, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan and NATO Resolute Support to resolve concerns about restrictions on information that was previously unclassified," Lt. Col. Michael Andrews said.

Sopko wrote in the report, "Aside from that, the number of districts controlled or influenced by the Afghan government had been one of the last remaining publicly available indicators for members of Congress – many of whose staff do not have access to the classified annexes to SIGAR reports – and for the American public of how the 16-year-long U.S. effort to secure Afghanistan is faring."

On Jan. 29, President Donald Trump rejected the possibility of negotiations with the Taliban anytime soon.

"We don't want to talk with the Taliban," Trump said. "There may be a time, but it's going to be a long time."

"We're going to finish what we have to finish" in Afghanistan, he added.

Since January 2016, SIGAR's quarterly reports have included tallies on how many of Afghanistan's 407 districts are controlled by the NATO-backed government.

According to the most recent figures, published Oct. 30, just 231 of those districts (56.8 percent) were controlled or influenced by the Afghan government.

By comparison, SIGAR reported in October 2016 that 258 districts (63.4 percent of Afghanistan) were under government control or influence. The number of districts controlled or influenced by the Taliban rose to 54 in the October 2017 report from 33 in the October 2016 report.

The top U.S. general in Afghanistan set a goal in November of driving back Taliban insurgents enough to control at least 80 percent of the country within two years.