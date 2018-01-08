As North and South Korea Prepare for Talks, Here's an Exclusive Look at the Most Heavily Guarded Border in the World

South Korea and North Korea are preparing to meet for the first time in more than two years.

Officials from both countries are expected to meet Tuesday in a village inside an area that separates the two nations.

A year after the regime in Pyongyang fired a series of missiles dramatically raising the threats on the peninsula, the White House is now backing efforts they hope will de-escalate tensions over the North's nuclear and missile program.

"If something can happen and something can come out of those talks that would be a great thing for all of humanity," President Trump said.

The administration supports the talks following calls to South Korea's president Moon Jae-in last week after warning North Korea about the size of the US nuclear arsenal.

In a tweet, President Trump said, "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'nuclear button is on his desk at all times'.

"Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a nuclear button, but it is a much bigger and more powerful one than his, and my button works," he added.

Cho Myung-gyon, South Korea's unification minister, is expected to lead a five-member delegation in the talks on Tuesday.

It will mark the first high-level discussion since communications between the two sides were cut following Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test two years ago.

Now, all eyes will be on a tiny village inside an area known as the Demilitarized Zone or DMZ.

Several years ago, CBN News got a glimpse of what is easily considered the most heavily guarded border in the world.

Thousands of troops, artillery, rockets and other weapons line both sides of the border.

The DMZ was established to separate the two Koreas following the 1953 armistice in the Korean War.

Admiral Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, worries that fragile peace that has held for 65 years could be teetering on the brink of conflict as the US edges "closer to a nuclear war with North Korea" than ever.

Many are hoping Tuesday's talks along the DMZ will go a long way to cooling those tensions.