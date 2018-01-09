Group Set to Release Top 50 Most Dangerous Countries for Christians

Open Doors USA will reveal Wednesday the world's 50 most dangerous places to be a Christian.

While North Korea has been at the top of that list for the past 15 years, Open Doors says "2018's persecution rankings may be closer than ever with the escalating violence in Africa and the Middle East."

"More than 215 million Christians worldwide face high levels of persecution for their faith," said Open Doors president David Curry in a statement released ahead of the announcement. "Nearly one of every 12 Christians in the world today lives in an area, or in a culture, in which Christianity is illegal, forbidden or punished."

The group says the 2018 Open Doors World Watch List will put a spotlight on the plight Christians around the world face for practicing their faith.

Open Doors USA says it will also give an update on the state of persecuted Christians worldwide.

"Open Doors USA is hopeful that all Americans will take notice of the horrific conditions for Christians across the world that are highlighted through the Open Doors World Watch List," Curry said.

For more than 60 years, Open Doors USA, one of the biggest persecution watchdog groups in the world, has documented the "most oppressive and restrictive countries for Christians" hoping to mobilize governments, human rights groups and other NGOs to take notice of the plight of those who suffer for their faith.

"In far too many places around the globe, people continue to be persecuted, unjustly prosecuted, or imprisoned for exercising their right to freedom of religion or belief," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

On January 4th, the State Department released its own list of "Countries of Particular Concern" (CPC) where people of faith endure ongoing violations of religious freedom.

"Today, a number of governments infringe upon individuals' ability to adopt, change or renounce their religion or belief, worship in accordance with their religion or beliefs, or be free from coercion to practice a particular religion or belief," Nauert said.

But if there is one group that suffers the most for the faith it is Christians.

Experts say more Christians are persecuted today than at any other point in history.

Each month, more than a thousand Christians worldwide are either killed or attacked for their faith while hundreds of churches and other Christian-owned properties are destroyed according to Christian aid group Open Doors USA.

Open Doors says the World Watch List is a way to educate and highlight the public to the suffering of Christians.

"As Christians, we are called to take a stand for our persecuted brothers and sisters in Christ," Open Doors USA says on its website. "The Bible calls us to be a voice for the voiceless."