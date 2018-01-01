N Korea's Dictator: I've Got a Nuclear Button, the US Is in Striking Range, Can We Come to the Olympics?

North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un said today the United States should be aware his nuclear forces are now a reality.

He said his nukes are a deterrent to keep America from attacking.

Kim made the announcement during his annual New Year's Day address on North Korean state television.

He said his regime has completed its arsenal and a nuclear button is now on his desk.

"The US should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table," he said during the speech, as translated by The Associated Press.

Kim added the entire US mainland is within striking range, and he says that means the US can't attack North Korea now.

"The entire area of the US mainland is within our nuclear strike range," Kim said. "The United States can never start a war against me and our country."

This year's speech comes after the Pyongyang regime escalated tensions to a fever pitch in 2017 through frequent missile launches and another nuclear test.

Kim's violations of international restrictions have brought new sanctions against his country.

And his fiery verbal exchanges with President Donald Trump throughout the year have prompted the Trump administration to vow that the US will finally do something to stop the North Korean threat.

In his speech, Kim also made peaceful gestures to South Korea, saying he wished success for the Winter Olympics set to begin in the South in February, even suggesting the North may send a delegation to participate.

He also called for improved relations with the South, saying the two Koreas should meet soon to discuss the North sending a delegation to the Olympics.

South Korea's presidential office welcomed the idea of holding talks to include the North in the Olympics.