South African Muslim Celebrity Suspected of Converting to Christianity

South African singer and business woman Zari Hassan is suspected of converting to Christianity after a video surfaced online of her in church.

Hassan, who was born and raised in a Muslim family, has proudly flaunted her faith. She is occasionally seen wearing a hijab and other traditional Islamic dress.



However, some fans believe she could have had a recent change of heart after she was spotted with her children in a South African church over the weekend.

Despite her Muslim upbringing, Hassan hasn't always lived according to Islamic doctrine. She has mothered several children out of wedlock with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz. Diamond, who is also Muslim, has been rumored to cheat on Hassan with multiple women. Fans suspect Hassan's tumultuous relationship with Diamond is what has led her to possibly reconsider her Muslim faith.