This Week: Gardeners Trained to be Surgeons, Trump and the March for Life, Computer Code and the Kingdom

01-20-2018
Watch this week's episode of Christian World News by clicking the player above. 

On this week's episode of Christian World News produced by CBN News

It's a place where doctors are in short supply and gardeners are being trained to be surgeons, but despite the obstacles, lives are being saved.

Plus, President Donald Trump addresses pro-lifers in Washington to attend the March for Life.

And, building a kingdom with computer code. How tech-savvy entrepreneurs are bringing in a harvest.

