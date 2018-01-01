Trump's First Tweets of 2018 Target These 2 Sources of Radical Islamic Terrorism

President Trump is focusing on US foreign policy in his first tweets of 2018, lashing out against two countries that have been sources of radical Islamic terrorism for decades.

The tweets indicate he plans to confront Pakistan in this new year, and to revisit the failed Iran nuclear deal.

In his latest tweet, the president threatens to cut US aid money for Pakistan.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

That signal comes after Pakistan has reportedly not changed its behavior against terrorists. In November, the commander of the NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan, US Army Gen. John Nicholson said he had seen no change in the country's approach to terrorism after the president announced his new policy for the region, including calling on Pakistan to do more.

Last week, the New York Times reported the US might withhold $225 million in aid to Pakistan due to the country's lack of participation and Trump's frustration.

Meanwhile, President Trump's other top target so far in 2018 is Iran. It comes as the hardline Iranian regime cracks down on freedom protestors.

Trump blasted the radical Islamic leaders in Tehran once again.

"Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!"

The president's latest tweet was just another in a salvo of trading barbs over the weekend with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good!" Trump tweeted.

Rouhani fired back that the president "has forgotten that he had called Iranian people 'terrorists' a few months ago."

Earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted that Iranians were "finally getting wise" as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism.

"Looks like they will not take it any longer," Trump wrote. "The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!"

Rouhani had said Iranians were free to protest, but those comments were made hours after two protestors were killed during the first demonstrations. According to Iranian State Television, a total of 12 people have been reported killed during the protests, which have continued since Thursday.

By the middle of this month, Trump will decide whether to renew US sanctions on Tehran, instead of continuing the nuclear deal orchestrated by President Obama.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his patience had worn thin about the agreement that he has called "the worst deal ever."