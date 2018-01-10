'Violent' Quake Rocks Caribbean, Prompting Tsunami Warnings for US Territories

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean late Tuesday night, one of the largest to strike the region in recorded history.

The tremor prompted tsunami warnings for nearby islands, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Jamaica.

But the warning was later cancelled after no tsunami developed.

Honduras was closest to the quake. The Central American country did start up its emergency system and there are reports of cracks in homes in Colon and Atlantida provinces along the northern coast and Olancho in eastern Honduras.

One person said, "It felt like a bulldozer was driving past. It didn't last very long but was very violent."

The tremor struck in the sea about 125 miles north-northeast of Barra Patuca, Honduras. It occurred about 6 miles below the surface.

The quake was felt as far away as Mexico.

The 7.6 quake was one of the largest to ever hit the Caribbean. By comparison, the 2010 quake that devastated Haiti was magnitude 7.0.