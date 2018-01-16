'We Won't Accept a Nuclear North': US, Korean War Allies Reunite to Combat N Korea Threat

The U.S. is calling on its old Korean War allies to come together once again, unified against the threat North Korea poses to the world.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will join his Canadian counterpart, Chrystia Freeland, to host the 20 nations in Vancouver.

They'll discuss increasing economic pressure on North Korea, how to address the rogue nation's nuclear program and continuing diplomatic efforts, which have had a breakthrough in recent weeks.

Tillerson explained the purpose of the meeting was to show that diplomacy "has to be backed up by a strong military alternative."

"It's just part of the necessity of impressing upon all parties the serious nature of this and the resolve of the United States and others that we are not going to accept a nuclear North Korea," Tillerson told The Associated Press.

Brian Hook, Tillerson's senior policy adviser, added, "We believe that this pressure campaign remains the best avenue to force change in Kim Jong Un's behavior and to get him to the negotiating table for meaningful discussions."

Meanwhile, for the first time in years, North and South Korea are talking and have even met.

The talks were sparked by the upcoming Winter Olympics, which will take place in South Korea.

President Donald Trump has signaled a willingness to hold his own talks under the right circumstances.

The meeting in Vancouver comes after the mistaken missile alert scare in Hawaii which sent chills down the spines of many Americans and brought to life the threat North Korea poses.