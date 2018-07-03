Britain to Ban Gay Conversion Therapy — Calls it 'Abhorrent Practice'

The government also released the results of a survey of 108,000 LGBT people, which found that 5 percent had been offered conversion therapies.

The survey also found that LGBT people said they experience prejudice daily, with more than two in three saying they avoid holding hands with a same-sex partner in public for fear of a negative reaction.

Prime Minister Theresa May said, "no one should ever have to hide who they are or who they love."

The government's 75 point plan includes the appointment of a national LGBT health adviser to improve care for the community.