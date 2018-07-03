Iraqi Court Hanging British Jihadists Says It's Protecting the UK

A number of captured British members of ISIS have already been sentenced by the Iraqi government and some could face hanging. Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council says it is protecting Britain by setting an example for other potential British jihadists.

"The punishment, as much as it seems strong, will affect the security of your country," spokesman Abdul Sattar Beraqdar said, "I am sure there are hundreds of people in Britain at this moment thinking of committing similar crimes. That's why we, as Iraqis, if we are tough in sentencing these people, they will think thoroughly before taking any action."

850 British citizens were known to have traveled to the Middle East to join the Islamic State, and about half have returned to the UK.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi recently ordered the execution of 13 convicted terrorists in retaliation after ISIS fighters killed eight hostages.

Beraqdar said it was "possible" fighters with UK passports would face the death penalty.

A British government spokesman said, "Our policy remains that terrorist fighters should be held to account by the states upon whose territories their crimes have been committed.

Britain opposes the death penalty "in all cases."