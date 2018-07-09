Nicaraguan Pastor Kidnapped, Christian Translator Murdered in Front of His Children

CBN News has learned that paramilitaries kidnapped a prominent pastor in the Nicaraguan city of Leon Sunday and killed 14 people, including a Christian translator in Jinoptepe.

According to a news report and CBN sources, 54-year-old Pastor Roberto Carlos Figueroa was kidnapped Sunday after he filed a defamation complaint with the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights on June 30th claiming paramilitaries had threatened and intimidated him.

Pastor Carlos warned that if he disappeared, pro-government paramilitaries controlled by the FSLN would be responsible. The FSLN is the ruling Sandinista Party.

Carlos is minister of the King of Kings Church and president of the Pastoral Conference of Nicaragua (CONFEPAS). His location is unknown at this time. Also unknown is whether his kidnappers have demanded a ransom.

Also Sunday, pro-government paramilitaries stormed through the city of Jinoptepe where they joined police in removing anti-government barricades. Fourteen people were killed when black-hooded, heavily armed men clashed with anti-government forces.

Christians also say pro-government paramilitaries killed a young Christian man in the town, a well-known translator named Luis. Witnesses said just before church services started at La Roca Church, armed men held a security guard hostage, vandalized the church building, and then murdered Luis in front of his children.

At least 300 people have been killed since anti-government demonstrations and violence erupted in April. Christians throughout Nicaragua are calling on people to pray for an end to the killings and a peaceful resolution to the political unrest.