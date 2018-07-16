This Country May Be a Greater Security Threat Than Russia

What are the Chinese hoping to accomplish by imposing punitive tariffs on the USA? And what really happened during Secretary of State Pompeo's recent negotiations with North Korea? Watch Gary Lane's Where in the World interview with foreign policy expert Steven W. Mosher.

As President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, one foreign policy expert says instead of focusing on Russia, people should keep a wary eye on China because it may pose a greater long-term security threat to the United States.

Steven W. Mosher is the author of Bully of Asia: Why China's Dream is the New Threat to World Order. He says President Trump's tariffs on China are not the start of a trade war because you can't start a war that's already been underway for a long time

"I think people need to understand China has been at war with us across all domains including trade for the last 25-years," Mosher explained. "It's a low-key war, it's a non-kinetic war, but make no mistake – they've been in a trade war with us for a quarter century."

On July 6th, the Trump administration imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese products. China responded in-kind and imposed $34 billion on American products. Now, President Trump is considering $200 billion in tariffs on additional Chinese products in response to China's retaliatory measures.

Mosher said Trump is actually trying to end the trade war. He claims that American companies have never been able to compete fairly with Chinese companies. The president insists he just wants fair trade with China.

"If you're an American company and you go into China, you are squeezed dry of your high-tech technology, your software, your intellectual property and then you're squeezed back out of China," Mosher explained. "American companies aren't competing with Chinese companies. People need to understand they are competing with the Chinese party state and that is an unwinnable situation."