Why Ingrained U.N. Bias Against Israel May Be Crumbling

It's no secret that the United Nations has long been critical of Israel. The charge has been so common that if you simply go to Google and type in "United Nations historical bias," the words "against Israel" just come up automatically.

For instance, the famous political commentator William F. Buckley Jr. said in 1974 the U.N. had become the most concentrated assembly of anti-Semitism since Hitler's Germany.



But the tide may finally be turning, thanks in large part to President Trump and his UN ambassador, Nikki Haley.

Israel's own ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, recently wrote:

"Since the president took office in 2017, his administration has made clear that blatantly anti-Israel actions at the UN will not go without a response."

And he wrote: "The automatic majority against Israel ingrained for decades in the workings of the United Nations has been cracked."

Danon also says that things are different behind the scenes. He says many countries – including some Muslim nations – may oppose Israel publicly at the UN, but privately, they will support them.

So despite the UN's past record against Israel, its future may look very different.