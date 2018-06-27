Dutch Lawmakers Vote to Ban Islamic Veils as Video Shows Dutch Muslims Chanting 'Allahu Akbar' in the Streets

Dutch senators have approved a bill to ban the burqa from some public locations, including schools and hospitals.

The bill would prohibit wearing clothing that completely covers the face, or only shows the eyes, in schools and universities, government buildings, hospitals or on public transportation.

The Netherlands joins Austria, Belgium, France and Germany, who have already banned the veil. Violators will face a €400 ($464) fine.

There are an estimated 850 Muslims in the Netherlands, a nation of only 17 million, and an estimated half million of them are Turkish.

Video from Twitter shows that after Turkish President Erdogan was re-elected Sunday, Turks filled Dutch streets and chanted "Allahu Akbar" or "Allah is greater."

#Erdogan's fans in #Amsterdam celebrate his election win with Ottoman military band march and religious chants. #Turkey's president received 73 percent of votes of Turkish diaspora in the #Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/MZPMisVPvm — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) June 26, 2018

