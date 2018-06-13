President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Again

One day after holding a historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Two Norwegian lawmakers – Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amundsen – are behind the nomination.

The men, both members of the populist Progress Party, told Norwegian news agency NTB that Trump "had taken a huge and important step in the direction of the disarmament, peace and reconciliation between North and South Korea."

Deculearization talks with North Korea have only just begun, and experts say a long and complicated process is still ahead, but President Trump is celebrating the historic meeting.

Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

The news comes after a group of US lawmakers also sent a letter to the Nobel Committee nominating the president for the prestigious award, citing his efforts to disarm North Korea.

Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) and 17 other GOP House members said in their submission, "We can think of no one more deserving of the Committee's recognition in 2019 than President Trump for his tireless work to bring peace to our world."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in also said in April that Trump is worthy of the Nobel prize for jump-starting the peace talks with North Korea.

The process of consideration for the award takes place in Norway. The Associated Press reports that Norwegian Nobel Committee itself will not publicly comment on who was nominated for the Nobel as such information is required to be kept secret for 50 years.

While Trump is getting praise from many sides for his efforts in North Korea, the news coverage by left-leaning media outlets has been heavily critical of his efforts.

Trump fired back at the negative coverage Wednesday saying: "So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN. They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have “begged” for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!"