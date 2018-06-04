Video Shows Gaza Preschoolers Performing Mock Execution of Israeli Soldier

During a kindergarten graduation ceremony in Gaza, preschoolers pretended to be Islamic Jihad terrorists killing an Israeli soldier.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) TV shared the video which shows the children dressed in uniforms of the Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds Brigades and carrying mock guns and rifles.

The pretend scenario included them bombarding a makeshift building, capturing another student dressed as an Orthodox Jew and killing one dressed as an Israeli soldier.

The video also showed the "militants" placing a sign that reportedly read "Israel has fallen" in Hebrew and Arabic on the back of the Israeli "soldier."

At the end, students also put on a demonstration of military formations while a speech by the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat played in the background.

Similar performances were conducted at previous year's graduation ceremonies at the kindergarten, which is affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, according to MEMRI.

"Unfortunately we have seen many videos like this from the region over the years," Steven Stalinsky, MEMRI's executive director, told Fox News.

Unlike the past, this year, the kindergarten refrained from posting the video on social media, instead telling parents they could collect a copy of the performance from the school.

READ: Not Your Typical Kindergarten: Gaza Children Trained to Wage Jihad against Israel