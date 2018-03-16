No Survivors: All 7 US Service Members Killed In Iraq Helicopter Crash

Seven US service members were killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in western Iraq, the US military said.

Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, the director of operations for the combined task force leading the fight against ISIS in the region, said all personnel aboard the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter were killed.

The military said the crash, which is under investigation, "does not appear to be a result of enemy activity."

Pentagon officials say the crash happened March 15 at around 6:45 p.m. GMT.

"This tragedy reminds us of the risks our men and women face every day in service of our nations. We are thinking of the loved ones of these service members today," said Braga.



An accompanying US helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick reaction force comprised of Iraqi security forces and Coalition members secured the scene.

"We are grateful to the Iraqi security forces for their immediate assistance in response to this tragic incident," Braga said. "Iraqi security forces continue to demonstrate their professionalism, capabilities and flexibility as we continue the fight towards a lasting defeat of Daesh (ISIS)."



Names of the fallen will be released by the US Department of Defense after next of kin have been notified.