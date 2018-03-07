Police: At Least 3 People Injured in Knife Attack in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police said at least three people were injured in a knife attack Wednesday on the streets of Vienna, with the attacker possibly injuring a fourth nearby.

Vienna police said the attack happened at about 7:45 p.m. (1845 GMT; 1 p.m. EST) on Praterstrasse in the heart of Vienna.

“According to eyewitnesses a man has attacked three persons — a man, his wife, and their adult daughter,” police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer told The Associated Press. “The three persons suffered heavy to life-threatening injuries and are currently in a hospital.”

A fourth person was attacked with a knife nearby shortly afterward, police said: “A link (between the attacks) is part of ongoing investigations.”

Witness Silvia Franke said she was about 100 meters (330 feet) away when the incident happened.

“I saw how someone in the middle of the street was screaming and shouting — I thought he was beating his dog judging from his hand movements,” she said. “And in reality, he was stabbing this man.”

"He could have stabbed me as well had I been there by chance,” Franke said. “He had lost all control.”

