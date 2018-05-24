'Alexa, Who Is God?' Church of England Turns Smart Device into Faith Hub

The Church of England has launched an Alexa "skill" which offers a prayer for the day, grace before meals, and even answers questions such as: What is a Christian? What is the Bible? Who is God?

The skill is compatible with all Amazon Echo and Alexa devices and is similar to an app on a smartphone or tablet. Adrian Harris, head of digital at the Church of England, says it is one of the "first significant faith-based resources" for Alexa.

It also works with the website A Church Near You to help users find nearby church services.

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, said the app was designed to help agnostics find out more about faith and the church.

Users can launch the skill on Alexa by saying "Alexa, open the Church of England."