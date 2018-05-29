'Name and Shame': Brownback's Plan to Wipe Out Religious Persecution Around the World

Most here in the United States consider religious freedom a cherished American value and a universal human right. But that is not the case throughout the world.

It has been 21 years since the enactment of the International Religious Freedom Act, landmark legislation that placed the promotion of religious freedom as a central element of America's foreign policy.

Now, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback is helping to push through a law that he created when he served as US Kansas senator.

Brownback plans to release his annual "name-and-shame" report on Tuesday.

But in an exclusive interview with CBN News, Brownback said he also wants to convince global policymakers that promoting religious freedom can reduce terrorism and boost the economy.

"There is a direct correlation," he said.

Brownback said pieces of this plan will be unveiled Tuesday as part of a "big announcement" to coincide with the scheduled unveiling of the latest religious freedom report, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will spearhead.

"Religious freedom is my top priority – every religion, or no religion at all," he said. "You've gotta be dogged about that. This is about protecting the right. It's not about favoritism."

American Pastor in Turkish Prison

Brownback told CBN News the US is doing all it can to bring American pastor Andrew Brunson home.

Currently, Brunson remains inside a Turkish prison.

The Turkish government has accused him of being part of a group alleged to have staged the failed 2016 coup attempt in the country.

Brownback is urging Turkey to clear and release Brunson, who has lived in the Muslim-majority country for more than 20 years.