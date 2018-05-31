Changing of the Guard: World Vision Names New Leader

One of the largest evangelical Christian aid groups announced its newest leader. Edgar Sandoval will take the helm of World Vision as its president and chief executive.

Sandoval is familiar with the work of World Vision, originally joining the international humanitarian organization as chief operating officer in 2015.

"We believe God has been preparing him to lead World Vision for such a time as this," said Dr. Joan Singleton, board chair of World Vision US.

Singleton described Sandoval as a leader who "embodies World Vision's core values" and has a proven "record of delivering financial growth and organizational health."

"I am humbled by this opportunity to build on World Vision's 68-year tradition of helping some of the world's most vulnerable children," Sandoval said in a statement.

"My priorities will be to accelerate the impact of our work in the communities we serve with the faithful support of our donors and partners, to strengthen our fundraising capabilities, and most importantly, to be a witness to the love of Jesus Christ in everything we do. These challenges and opportunities are both exciting and urgent," Sandoval continued.

Sandoval earned much of his corporate management experience working for Proctor and Gamble. According to his biography on the organization's website, he also serves on national boards and volunteers with his wife, Leiza, as marriage coaches and small group leaders at their church.

Sandoval was born in the United States but grew up in Central and South America. He later returned to the US as a teenager and worked his way through multiple college degrees.

He assumes the new post in October and offers a keen understanding of poverty based on his experiences in Latin America coupled with the management skills he acquired in corporate America.

"Selecting a new president is the most important decision we can make as a board," said the Rev. John Crosby, who chaired World Vision's search committee. "We clearly felt the Lord guiding us during the extensive and competitive search process."

Sandoval will replace outgoing CEO Richard E. Stearns, who announced his retirement in January. In April, Stearns told CBN News the three things he's most proud of accomplishing with World Vision.

"If I look at the things I'm probably most proud of under my tenure, it's the response to the AIDS pandemic back in the early 2000s; mobilizing the American church to respond to AIDS in Africa; becoming the number one provider of clean water in the world would be right up there; and I would say our response to the Syrian refugee crisis."