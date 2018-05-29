'God Helped Me': Viral Video Shows Mali 'Spiderman' Scaling Building to Save Dangling Child

A man who's now being called a real-life 'Spiderman' rescued a child dangling from a balcony in Paris this weekend.



Mamoudou Gassama, 22, scaled four floors of an apartment building to save the 4-year-old boy who was just moments away from falling to the concrete below. He reached the toddler in seconds, saving the child's life.





he told the French president, "I just didn't have time to think. I ran across the road to go and save him." Gassama is an immigrant who arrived from Mali just a few months ago. He said he couldn't have done it without God. BBC News reports he told the French president, "I just didn't have time to think. I ran across the road to go and save him."

Gassama added, "I just climbed up and thank God, God helped me. The more I climbed the more I had the courage to climb up higher. That's it."

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Gassama in the Elysee Palace on Monday where he presented the young man with a certificate and a gold medal for performing an act of courage and determination.

For his heroic action, Gassama has been awarded French citizenship and a job with the Paris Fire Brigade.

The father of the young child was reportedly out playing PokemonGo when the incident happened.

French prosecutor Francois Molins said the father now faces up to two years in prison for leaving the child alone.

Meanwhile, evangelist Franklin Graham, awed by the rescue, joined the rest of the world in hailing the young man a hero.

"Bravo! Mamoudou Gassama is a hero!" he wrote in a Facebook post. "And after it was over, Mamoudou, who is an immigrant from Mali, gave God the credit."