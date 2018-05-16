Twitter Admits Shadowban Plan: Conservatives on Twitter Brace for MORE Censorship

Great read https://t.co/O2djSQf8Qv
— jack (@jack) April 6, 2018
Revealing to see Twitter's CEO sharing an article that says the only political path forward is to annihilate political opposition and usher in one-party rule. https://t.co/ampnz8gjvS
— Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) April 7, 2018
lol, Twitter is going to start shadowbanning accounts who even follow/talk to people who violate their terms of service.
What a brilliant plan. pic.twitter.com/EI0T2J7FVn
— DatNoFact (@datnofact) May 15, 2018
They should just drop the "free speech platform" BS from their marketing scheme and just come as the "SJW platform" instead.
— Richard Fox (@RichardFoxisimo) May 15, 2018
It's an attack on freedom of speech.
— Jerry Info ✝️ (@happydad62) May 15, 2018
— KeepAmericaGREAT (@MAGA2020too) May 15, 2018
READ: 'One of the Largest Threats to Free Speech We Have Ever Seen': How Conservatives Are Fighting Back
MORE: How the Tech Giant Cabal Shadow-Bans, Censors, and Snuffs Out Your Christian Voice